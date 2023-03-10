Saskatchewan Rivers announces hiring of new director of education

The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division has hired Neil Finch as its next Director of Education and CEO for the Division.

The Sask. Rivers board announced the decision on Friday. Board chair Darlene Rowden said they made the decision after an extensive national search. Finch will begin his new role on Aug. 1.

“We are very pleased that Neil will be moving into the Director’s role,” Rowden said in a press release. “He has demonstrated passion for providing the very best educational experiences for all students. He brings strategic thinking and data-informed decision-making that places students at the centre and we are confident that his leadership approach will support our staff in their efforts to provide excellence for all of our students and families.”

Finch earned a B. Ed. in 2000 and Masters of Education in 2006, both from the University of Saskatchewan. He has also completed formal certification in business, human resources and systems management. Finch currently works in Sask. Rivers as a Superintendent of Schools, a position he started in 2013, having gained previous experience in other school divisions as a teacher, principal and Superintendent/CEO.

In his 10 years in the division, Rowden said, Finch has become well known to the Saskatchewan Rivers staff, students and families through his leadership successes and his involvement in many divisions, school and community initiatives.

“I am humbled, honored and excited for this new opportunity within Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division,” Finch said in a press release. “I have been working for SRPSD for 10 years and have been fortunate enough to work alongside a great team of professionals in our division.

“I am very proud of Sask Rivers Public School Division and I want to do what I can to help our division continue to be a great place for our students, families and staff. I look forward to continue working with the SRPSD Board of Education in a different capacity. We have a Board that is passionate about all students being successful in their learning. I am excited for the new role and helping our system move forward as a caring, compassionate and supportive division.”

Outgoing director of education Robert Bratvold announced his retirement in November 2022.

The Board thanked Bratvold, for his years of service and dedication to Saskatchewan Rivers. Bratvold will continue to work with Finch and the school board in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

