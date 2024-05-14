Gateway Mall hosts annual baby crawl

Walking won’t get you disqualified in a majority of athletic events, but that was certainly the case at Gateway Mall on Saturday during the annual ‘Baby Crawl’ event.

The baby crawl saw 15 babies, all under a year old, compete in three different races with prizes available for the top finishers. The event was done in cooperation with the Gateway Mall and Family Futures Inc.

Donna Hordyski, the marketing coordinator for the Gateway Mall, says it was great to see so many young families take the time to attend the event.

“It gives us an opportunity to bring young children, young families into the mall and have an opportunity for them to have a little fun and to win some fantastic prizes. It also offers an opportunity for us to partner with Family Futures, which is something that Gateway Mall really likes to do. We want to partner with other organizations to bring great events like this to the mall. We also had 21 mall merchants who donated gift certificates, gift cards, jewelry, toys, you name it.”

The races were highly competitive, but Jacque B. ended up taking home the top prize with Luke L. and Olivia B. following closely behind.

Merchants from across Gateway Mall provided more then $1,800 in prizes for the winners. The list of merchants includes: Adcom Solutions, Beautiful Nails, Blankets & More, Bootlegger, CJ’s Climb and Play, Craze Mania, PA Early Years Family Resource Centre, Eclipse, Fireside Grill, Global Fashions, Kids First Prince Albert, Mile Silver, Orange Julius, Paris Jewellers, Prince Albert Literacy Network, Sporty T’s, The Gift Store, Tots Treasure Trunks, Trifons, Twilight Framing & Sports Gallery, and Urban Sole.

James Ringham, the CAPSI outreach worker for Family Futures says the event was great for the organization to establish connections with young families.

“It’s huge for us. We are a non-profit organization, we meet with prenatal families, early postnatal families, and anytime we can participate and partner up for a community event where it’s meeting the clientele that we’re actually trying to focus on here. It’s huge that we can draw in such a crowd and have it be such a successful event.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca