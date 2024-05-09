New Raider Cripps eager to break the ice in Prince Albert

For the second time in franchise history, the Prince Albert Raiders held the second overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft and they selected St. George’s U15 standout defenseman Brock Cripps.

In 25 games at the U15 level, Cripps posted 70 points (25G, 45A) and added 11 points (3G, 8A) in four playoff games. He also posted three assists in four games at the U18 level.

Cripps says he is excited about the opportunity to play in the WHL for the Raiders.

“I was honored and very excited to be drafted by such a good organization and I’m just looking forward to getting started. There’s a lot of good talent in this age group and it was a pretty exciting moment for me and my family.”

The pick used to select Cripps originally belonged to the Seattle Thunderbirds who traded the pick to Prince Albert in November 2022 as part of the blockbuster trade that sent then-Raider captain Nolan Allan to the Pacific Northwest.

Prince Albert has now selected second overall in back-to-back seasons after taking centreman Riley Boychuk in last year’s draft.

Cripps will join a Raider prospect pool flush with talent after Prince Albert made three first round picks and five picks in the top 50 last season. Prince Albert made two top five picks this season selecting Cripps second overall and trading up five selections to take Ben Harvey fourth overall.

In terms of the skillset that he will bring to Hockeytown North, Cripps says he takes pride in being able to contribute on both ends of the ice for his team

“I’m a two way defenceman. I can join the rush, I can play defense when I need it and I can start the rush by bringing the puck up the ice and making good plays. I can play on the power play and quarterback it. I’m a hard worker and I love to win.”

Growing up in Victoria, BC, Cripps says he has never visited the province of Saskatchewan but says he has heard good things about Prince Albert.

“Before the draft, I heard about it a little bit. I heard Prince Albert was around 35,000 population and (that) it’s a hockey city and that you would be treated like it’s an NHL team there. I’m just very excited to play in this new place I haven’t really been to a lot.”

Cripps and the rest of the 2024 WHL Prospects draft class can not play full-time in the WHL until the 2025-26 campaign. Landon DuPont was the only player granted exceptional status.

Full List of Raider Draft Picks

Round 1, 2nd overall: D Brock Cripps, St. George’s U15 Prep

Round 1, 4th overall: C Ben Harvey, Northern Alberta Xtreme U15

Round 2, 31st overall: C Connor Howe, Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA

Round 3, 49th overall: D Liam Myhre, North East Wolfpack U15 AA

Round 3, 54th overall: LW Kyle Obobaifo, BWC Academy U15 Prep

Round 4, 76th overall: D Nathan Castonguay, St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres

Round 5, 111th overall: LW Knox Burton, Rink HA Winnipeg U15 Prep

Round 6, 120th overall: C Declan Borthwick, Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA

Round 7, 142nd overall: D Kade Corbet, Calgary U15 AAA Flames

Round 8, 164th overall: G Chase Kettles, Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Green

Round 9, 186th overall: C Zack House, Houston Jr. Aeros 14U AA