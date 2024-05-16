RCMP investigating after man found with gunshot wound in La Loche

La Loche RCMP are investigating after finding a man with serious injuries that appeared to be caused by a gunshot on First Street.

Officers discovered the man after being called to the area at around 11:55 p.m. on May 14. The man was taken to hospital to be treated.

Investigators say the man was operating a quad when he was shot. La Loche RCMP are actively investigating the incident, and will notify the public if there is an imminent risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 310-RCMP.