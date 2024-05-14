Borthwick looking to make an impact with hometown team

The Prince Albert Raiders went local with some of their selections in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and Declan Borthwick was one local product who heard his name called by his hometown team in the sixth round, 120th overall.

Last season, Borthwick posted 57 points (32 goals, 25 assists) in 28 games for the Prince Albert Pirates in the U15 AA ranks. In three postseason games, Borthwick added a trio of goals and five helpers.

“It felt awesome, the hometown team, getting picked by them.” Borthwick says about being selected by Prince Albert. “A couple of guys I played with before (were also drafted) in Liam Myhre and Connor Howe so potentially playing with them in the future, that’s pretty cool.”

Borthwick has committed to play in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA ranks next season down Highway 11 with the Warman Wildcats. Borthwick says he came to the decision after a strong spring camp.

“I’m super excited. I’ll be skating all summer, getting ready for next year, and then move to Warman to play with the Wildcats for the next season. When I went to the camp, they were awesome to deal with and it just seemed like a great organization to be a part of.”

Just because it is the offseason for hockey, it doesn’t mean Borthwick won’t be slowing down. Borthwick is a multi-sport athlete and he will take his talents to the diamond with the Prince Albert U15 AA Royals over the summer.

Declan, alongside his twin sister Criseyde will look to be two key contributors for the U15 AA Royals this summer as they both return from last year’s team that graduated several players to the U18 ranks.. Criseyde spent the winter playing for the U15 AA Foxes and for the Carlton Senior Girls’ basketball team.

Declan says having that natural sibling rivalry has helped push both of them to become better in sport and in life.

“I think it’ll help a lot, I hate losing a lot. That drive just to keep up, to do anything I can to win will help me in the future. It’s always been good being competitive with my sister, always trying to one-up each other. Just drives us harder in everything we do, so it’s helped a lot.”

