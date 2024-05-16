Wilson steps down as Sask. United Party leader

Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson has stepped down as Saskatchewan United Party leader, effective immediately.

The Sask. United Party made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Wilson became party leader in November 2022. Prior to that she sat as an independent member after resigning from the Saskatchewan Party.

Jon Hromek, who represented the party in the Lumsden-Morse by-election in August 2023, will take over as leader.

“I am thrilled that our party will be ushering in a new era of leadership under the capable guidance of our new leader, Jon Hromek,” Wilson said in a press release. “In working with Jon since the by-election, I have been impressed with his natural abilities as a leader and a problem solver. His vision for the future of Saskatchewan has inspired me to make the decision to pass the torch of leadership.”

Hromek graduated from the University of Regina in 2003 after studying Petroleum Engineering. He currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adonai Resources II Corporation, according to his Sask. United Party biography.

Hromek previously served as the party’s deputy leader.