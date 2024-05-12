Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale returns with best ticket performance since return

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club returned with their fifth annual Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre on Friday and the crowds came out.

Prince Albert Kinsmen member Shaun Pikaluk was one of the organizers. He explained that the purpose was to help people find what they like before summer officially arrives with funds going to Kinsmen projects in Prince Albert.

“It’s like a tasting trade show, I guess, where people can come in and they buy tokens and they can try different samples of products from different vendors. So it’s a good way to find your new drink,” Pikaluk said.

The event has grown in popularity according to Pikaluk.

“Ticket sales are really good, this is probably our best year so far,” he said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald There were many vendors for the 2024 Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre on Friday evening.

The people returning in the third year of the return of the event was a sign to Pikaluk that things were returning to normal for the event.

“People are starting to know the event. They’re starting to talk about the event. They’re starting to tell their friends and family about and everybody has a good time so that’s what they are coming back for,” Pikaluk said,

The first year back in 2022 was in a transitional time in the COVID-19 pandemic and he said that there was still some hesitancy,

The vendors at the event this year were a nice mix of old and new.

“This year we have got 25 vendors, which is I believe we’re up a couple from last year. Last year we had 22 or 23. So we were up a few vendors this year. A few of the vendors we had from last year weren’t able to come this year but we got different vendors that come in,” Pikaluk said.

Backroads Brewery from Wakaw, who won World’s Best Pure Neutral Vodka at the 2023 World Vodka Awards for their Alibi brand was back.

“We have got a good number of returning vendors, which is good. We also got some brand new ones as well. So it’s nice to see like Churchill Brewing, Prairie Rose Distillery, those are some of the new ones that came on board this year,’ he said,

Having Backroads Distillery was an excellent selling point according to Pikaluk.

Fest-Of-Ale also changed the layout with musical guest The Pretty Goods in the hallway outside the Lounge so people could take their drinks and enjoy the entertainment.

He thanked all the sponsors, including Lake Country Co-op, for supporting the event.

The Kinsmen will put all funds raised towards the diamond conversion project at Crescent Acres. Last year the funds went to a paving project to create a pickleball court at Carlton Park.

An exact fundraising total was unavailable by deadline.