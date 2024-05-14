New Meadow Green development to replace affordable housing lost to fire

A Prince Albert Housing Authority development destroyed by fire in 2021 is one step closer

to being replaced.

Provincial and local officials held an official sod-turning Monday Morning for the new Meadow Green housing development. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $3.7 million to build 12 new affordable housing units for low-income families in Prince Albert.

Dave DeVos, General Manager of Prince Albert Housing Authority said the fire to Meadow Green “A” in 2021 left 16 families without homes. He’s happy to see the project officially underway.

“It’s been three years since we’ve got the funding and approval from all the bodies that need to be to rebuild it,” DeVos explained. “For us, it’s really good because we have an approved wait list in PA of over 100 families that need housing.”

The new development consists of four three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom housing units in a low-rise apartment complex. DeVos said the addition of three-bedroom units to this complex will accommodate the changing tenant demographics and needs in Prince Albert.

“This is good. We’re going to get 12 units, but what’s good about it is that we’re going to have some four bedrooms, some three bedrooms,” he explained.

“It’s a positive because we’re going to have more bedrooms in our units…. Families today are (in need of) three, four, five, six-bedroom (units). In our portfolio here in Prince Albert, we don’t have a lot of three, four and five bedrooms.”

He added that they currently have many two-bedroom and three-bedroom but not many above that in their current supply of affordable housing,

Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks with completion targeted for early in 2025.

“We’ve got the foundation. We’re utilizing the existing footprint from the other building plans are all drawn up,” DeVos said.

He explained that the three-bedroom units will have a full bathroom on both floors.

“So they’re going to be made for a for a good-sized family, which is going to be good,” DeVos said.

The development will be owned by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and will provide affordable housing to families renting through the Prince Albert Housing Authority.

DeVos said the rebuild recognizes changing demographics and times with many generations living together.

“It’s so important,” he said.

Before the sod turning there were speeches by Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross and Prince Albert Housing Authority Board Chair Charlene Miller. The sod turning was held with staff and board members surrounding DeVos, Miller and Ross.

“The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province,” Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“This investment made possible by a strong and growing Saskatchewan economy, demonstrates our commitment to improving housing affordability and better supporting people and families in greatest housing need.”

According to the province, in 2024-25, SHC will invest $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially-owned housing units. This investment includes an additional $9.6 million to prevent and reduce vacancies and respond to the increasing demand for social

housing by ensuring housing units are available across the province.

