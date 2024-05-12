Melfort RCMP searching for missing person

Melfort RCMP are searching for a missing person who has not been seen since May 9.

According to RCMP on May 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of a missing 27-year-old male, Cole Smith.

Smith was last seen by loved ones on May 9, 2024. Since he was reported missing, Melfort RCMP have been checking places he is known to visit and following up on information received. They are now asking members of the public to report information on Cole’s whereabouts.

Smith is described as approximately 5’6” tall and 150 lbs. He has hazel eyes, medium-length brown hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hat, and a red and black plaid coat.

RCMP Photo Cole Smith

If you have seen Smith or know where he is, contact Melfort RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.