Group calling for Gaza ceasefire removed from legislature

Larissa Kurz, Regina Leader-Post

A group of public citizens seeking a declaration from the province for a ceasefire in Gaza was removed by security from the Saskatchewan legislature on Monday afternoon.

In the midst of question period, one of the approximately 60 attendees stood and began a chant of “ceasefire now” that quickly spread. Soon after, Saskatoon University NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes stood up in solidarity with the protesters.

Chanting echoed for more than five minutes, with almost the entire west wing of the gallery standing to join the vocal display.

Some raised banner flags in Palestinian green, white and black. Chanting continued for more than five minutes, growing louder as MLAs exited the room for a recess. As security began to clear the pews, chants changed to “free, free Palestine” and “we don’t stand with genocide” until ushered out.

The protester’s exit remained peaceful, though there was a logjam of people trying to exchange their visitor badges for driver’s licences, as per protocol.

The legislative session was adjourned for about 30 minutes as the protesters were escorted outside.

Valerie Zink, one of the group organizers, previously said the intent was to pressure the provincial government to openly call for a ceasefire, and for Premier Scott Moe to “use all of the influence” he has as a provincial leader to push federal counterparts to do the same.

“We expect our government, provincially and federally, to represent us and we do not support genocide,” she told the Leader-Post, ahead of Monday’s action.

Zink said Monday’s action was not about political affiliation, but in solidarity with human rights. Organizers came together earlier in October, in a “broad coalition” from Palestinian, Muslim and other faith communities.

“The people of this province, we do not support bombing schools and hospitals. We do not support genocide,” she said. “That’s not who we are.”

Moe pledged $100,000 in aid funding to Israel for medical supplies in October, in a show of “unwavering support for Israel” and “condemnation” of Hamas attacks against civilians.

Opposition leader Carla Beck called for a ceasefire on the floor of session Thursday. Zink said the hope was to see the Sask. Party follow suit.

“We just cannot tolerate what we’re seeing anymore and our government’s complicity in this,” she said. “This is not who we are.”

Around 100 people had gathered outside ahead of session start Monday to join the action before 1 p.m.