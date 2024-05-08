Broadway North Youth Company to bring world famous chocolate factory to life with next production

Broadway North Youth Company (BNYC) will give their take on beloved children’s character Willy Wonka with their next production.

The Prince Albert based theatre group announced on Tuesday that Willy Wonka Jr. will be this year’s production. Registration opens on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

E.A. Rawlinson Centre productions manager Dannyll Challis last year’s performance of Little Mermaid Jr. was a huge success. They plan to build on that foundation with Willy Wonka Jr., especially with the recent release of the major motion picture “Wonka”.

“BNYC invites you to join us on this exciting ride through the most famous chocolate factory,” Challis said in a press release. “Willy Wonka Jr. is sure to be a delight for chocolate lovers of all ages.”

The program has 30 spots for seniors (ages 12-18), 30 for intermediates (ages 9-11), 10 spots for juniors (ages 7-8) and 10 spots for Technical Theatre Class students ages 12-18.

Registration is on a first-come, first serve basis.

The 2024 Fall Program runs on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Nov. 23 with shows starting on Nov. 29. There will be six matinees for schools and four evening shows for the public.

The Broadway North Youth Company provides developmental opportunities for youth in artistic areas of drama, music, and dance. For more information, visit www.earc.ca/fall-program.

