Evergreen Artisan Market returns to support local artists

The EA Rawlinson Centre and Mann Art Gallery were home to the Evergreen Artisan Market on Saturday.

Vicki Gauthier, who currently serves as the chair of the Council, was a vendor and organizer of the event. She said the goal for the last 45 years has been to support local artists, and the large number of vendors shows how successful the event has been.

“I think in the couple of years that I’ve been coordinating Evergreen, this is the most vendors we’ve had,” Gauthier said.

“We specifically reached out to some newer vendors, and we’ve got a lot of returning vendors that are favorites. It’s a really good mix.”

She said that there were many old favourites in attendance that people wanted to see.

“Even somebody that was new last year said that. They’ve had somebody come and say oh, I remember you from last year so we’ve got repeat customers as well,” she explained.

Gauthier said that it was nice to be able to take over both the EA Rawlinson Centre and Mann Art Gallery for the day.

“It’s beautiful over into the Mann gallery,” she said. “We get to use the entire space. The Rawlinson Centre, we’re on the main stage. We’re in the Mann Gallery and all of the hallways in between. It’s a lot of space.”

In addition to the food and artistic vendors, Evergreen also featured live entertainment.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Ryan Prosper and Kevin Joseph performed on the Rawlinson Centre stage during the Evergreen Artisan Market on Saturday afternoon.

Performers over the two days included Kayanna Wirtz, Wine Not, Sylvia Schira and Lillian Donahue, among others.

With two trade shows going on the same day, the turnout for the day on Saturday already exceeded expectations. Gauthier noted that once it gets past Halloween people’s thoughts begin to turn to Christmas.

“Today’s been a great day for people through the door,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s (because it’s) getting closer to Christmas, and the weather isn’t too bad.

“Everybody’s getting a little festive. I think people are excited to come out, see what’s happening here. There’s music, the food vendors, all of the artisans, so there’s lots to see and do.”

Gauthier said that there was a nice mix of people through the two days. The event opened on Friday evening with the Sip and Shop and continued all day Saturday.

“Folks come after work, have something to eat, walk around, have a glass of wine. The Rawlinson has set up two areas so people can grab a glass of wine here while they’re eating and then walk around with it,” she said.

Saturday was more of a Family Day and had plenty of young families in attendance.

“Lots of young kids coming through looking at stuff They get to do some activities in the education centre over at the Mann Gallery,” she said.

“But still, it’s a nice option for folks,” Gauthier added.

