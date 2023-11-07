Mustangs and Hawks to renew rivalry on Remembrance Day

The Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks renew their rivalry for the first time this SJHL season on Remembrance Day.

The Hawks will be hosting the Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 11 as the teams meet for the first time this season.

In the Sherwood Division the Flin Flon Bombers lead the division with 29 points. As of Nov. 6 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 10-5-1-0 with 21 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 7-9-0-1 with 15 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 5-11-1-1 with 12 points.

The Mustangs lost their second consecutive one-goal game when they traveled to Flin Flon and lost 5-4 to the Bombers on Thursday. Nov. 2.

Flin Flon led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

Ryan Duguay had a pair of goals for Melfortl Rhett Hamilton and David Rioux added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Justin Lies, Kylynn Olafson, Adam McNutt, Alexi Sylvestre and Carter Anderson scored for Flin Flon.

James Venne made 39 saves for Melfort; Harmon Laser-Hume made 22 saves for Flin Flon.

Melfort opened their week with a 6-5 loss to the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The game was tied 3-3 after the first period and Melfort led 5-4 after the second period.

David Coyle, Nolan Roberts, Chase Friedt-Mohr, Jaxon Kehrig and Rioux scored for Melfort.

Owen Barrow had a pair of goals for Estevan; Ben Wright, Ilia Chmelevski, Turner McMillen and Tristan Dussault added the other Bruins goals.

Kristian Coombs made 34 saves for Melfort; Jackson Miller made 27 saves for Estevan.

Nipawin closed the home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos with a 5-3 loss to the Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Joel Mabin, Alex Bernauer and Evan Forrest scored for Nipawin.

Jeter Korte, Matthew Van Blaricom, Marik Mamic, Spencer Hughes and Landen Stromme responded for the Broncos.

Tyson Endall made 29 saves for the Hawks; Benjamin Motew made 41 saves for the Broncos.

Nipawin opened their weekend home-and-home with a 6-3 loss to the Broncos in Nipawin on Friday, Nov. 3.

Humboldt led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Alex Bernauer, Chase Visser and Finley Radloff scored for the Hawks.

Ben Costanino had a pair of goals for Humboldt; Matthew Van Blaricom, Connor Thue, Marik Mamic and Maddox Amaral added the other Broncos’ goals.

Endall made 28 saves for Nipawin; Aidan Fischer made 31 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks opened their week with a 5-3 loss to the Klippers in Kindersley on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Eric Hoiness had a pair of goals for Nipawin and Radloff added the other Hawks’ goal.

Keenan Ingram had a pair of goals for Kindersley; Logan Linklater, Austin Osiowy and Braden Ivey scored the other Klippers’ goals.

Endall made 25 saves for the Hawks; Cody Jaman made 24 saves for the Klippers.

The Melville Millionaires and former Hawks’ head coach Doug Johnson were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 7, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves closed their weekend set with the Estevan Bruins with a 4-3 loss to Estevan in La Ronge on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-2 after the second period.

Ethan Andrews, Jacob Hufty and Rylan Silzer scored for La Ronge.

Chlemevski, Dussault, Carson Dyck and Zachery Burns responded for Estevan.

Topher Chirico made 47 saves for La Ronge; Cam Hridlicka made 27 saves for Estevan.

La Ronge opened their weekend set with the Bruins with a 5-1 loss to Estevan in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Bruins led 1-0 after the first and 3-0 after the second.

William Forsberg scored the lone La Ronge goal.

Felix Allard had a pair of goals for Estevan; Owen Simmons, Blake Heward and Dussault added the other Bruins’ goals.

Karl Soneff made 31 saves for La Ronge; Hrdlicka made 35 saves for Estevan.

The Ice Wolves are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Yorkton Terriers are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Nov. 10.