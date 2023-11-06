Pee Wee River Riders end season with consolation bowl victory

The Prince Albert Pee Wee River Riders finished their season on a high note as they came away with a 42-39 victory over the Clavet Cougars at Saskatoon Minor Football Field on Sunday morning.

River Riders head coach Taras Kachkowski says he was glad to see the team finish the season with a victory.

“I didn’t have much for expectations. We had lower numbers and we had to put some kids into positions that they hadn’t played before, which isn’t a great start to the game. Everything just kind of came together and we had a really fun game. It’s an evenly matched team and it was a fun way to end.”

The regular season was not kind to the Pee Wee River Riders as they did not a record a victory and were blown out in the first two wins of the season.

Kachkowski says his main concern when coaching the team was seeing progression within his players.

“I stopped honestly caring about wins and losses a long time ago. I started to realize at this level, it’s much more about the skill development and learning. That’s kind of the primary focus and we’ve always figured that the wins and losses will eventually take care of themselves. it’s a little bit more fun when you’re on the winning end of the scoreboard a little more often, but again, it’s that player development and the process that’s the most important thing.”

The Prince Albert Minor Football season wraps up on Wednesday night with the awards presentation for the Bantam and Pee Wee River Riders.

sports@paherald.sk.ca