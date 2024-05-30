City of Melfort celebrates SJHL champs with Melfort Mustangs Day

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – “The City of Melfort has unanimously voted to celebrate the incredible success of our Melfort Mustangs this season and honour the outstanding contributions of the club to our community,” says a statement from the City of Melfort.

The City of Melfort recognized and celebrated the achievements of its local heroes on May 22 by attending the parade and community barbecue hosted by the Melfort Mustangs organization.

The Melfort Mustangs ended their season being defeated by Collingwood Blues and earning the runner-up at the national championship in Oakville, Ont. The Mustangs were undefeated until the final game. The Collingwood Blues were the number one seeded team in Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings.

The Mustangs’ head coach, Trevor Blevins, said, “We left it out there, we have a special group in there.”

The City of Melfort has given the Melfort Mustangs a homecoming that they won’t soon forget.