Prince Albert police searching for man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl

Prince Albert police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. when the girl was approached by an unknown man while walking in the area of Central Avenue and 15th Street. Police say the man forced the girl behind a building on the south side of 15th Street and sexually assaulted her, using an edged weapon to prevent her escape.

The man then released the girl, who fled the scene and connected with the Mobile Crisis Unit for support. The unit called the Prince Albert Police Service patrol division in to assist at around 10:36 p.m.

The man is described as wearing all black clothing (shoes, pants, and hat) along with a black mask that concealed his face.

Police have not made any arrests and the matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 306-953-4222.