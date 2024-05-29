‘It is truly unbelievable’: Waterhen Lake First Nation school burns down

Waterhen Lake First Nation (WLFN) Chief Blaine Fiddler said the community is devastated, but will persevere after their school burned down Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began in the roof of the Industrial Arts/Shop section, according to a post on the First Nation’s Facebook page. The building was evacuated without incident, but firefighters were unable to stop the flames from spreading.

“It is truly unbelievable that the school many of us were in yesterday (Monday) congratulating all of our 2024 graduates is gone,” Fiddler said in a press release.

“In many ways, it was the heart of the community,” he added. “However, what is not lost is the strength of our community and all the people who make Waterhen our home.”

On Wednesday, a WLFN prevention team visited students who were present during the fire to offer support services.

Fiddler said he has contacted Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree for support in building a new school and community centre. The talks are scheduled to begin this week.

“Many questions remain as the crews continue to do their best to completely extinguish the flames,” Fiddler said. “Upon an initial assessment of the site, we expect that the school is 100 per cent destroyed and unfortunately nothing can be salvaged at this point.”

The Waweyekisik Education Centre was built in 1975 as an elementary school, with an high school added on in 1987. Fiddler said the building was loved in the community, but leaders worried about dangers that weren’t being dealt with. He said the fire did not have to happen.

“The devastating loss of our school was preventable and we saw the danger coming for over a decade now. In fact, this issue was highlighted numerous times across many leadership tables at all levels,” Fiddler said. “We communicated that there was a pressing need for necessary upgrades and replacements in building materials to best meet contemporary safety standards.

“Waterhen leadership past and present lobbied through multiple governments to advocate our need for a new school to no avail. This is unacceptable.”

Fiddler said the FSIN and Meadow Lake Tribal Council have reached out to offer their support. He also thanked teachers and school staff for getting students out safely, as well as firefighters who responded to the blaze.

Fiddler is a graduate of the school, as are his sons. He said many residents hold cherished memories of the building, urged them to follow in the steps of the 2024 grad class, whose theme was ‘We will Persevere’.

“I cannot think of anything more fitting to reflect upon as we move forward with rebuilding such an integral part of our community,” he said.