Charges laid in connection to Oct. 16 drive-thru robbery

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of the proceeds of crime in connection with a robbery earlier this month that occurred in the drive-thru at a business in the 800 Block of 15th Street East.

Brianne Carolyn Fineday made her first appearance in court Friday morning in Prince Albert.

Fineday was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in connection with an investigation by members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team at a business in the 3200 Block of 2nd Avenue West. She is further charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Police continue to investigate reports of robberies and thefts of vehicles over the past week. Anyone with information about any of these incidents, or surveillance video footage, is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.