Remains of Baldwinton man found 10 years after he went missing

RCMP believed to have recovered the remains of missing 64-year-old Baldwinton man Edward “Ted” Geddes, 10 years after he was last seen in April of 2011.

After a nearly month-long search, human remains were located on private land in a rural area approximately three kilometers southwest of Baldwinton, Sask. in mid-Oct.

This comes as a result of continued, extensive investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigators and the support of and collaboration with a forensic anthropologist, North Battleford Forensic Identification Services and RCMP officers from various Saskatchewan RCMP detachments.

“While positive DNA results are needed to confirm the identity of the deceased person, investigation to date has determined the person located is believed to be Edward “Ted” Geddes,” shared Superintendent Josh Graham, Officer in Charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes. “We do not anticipate laying further charges in relation to this investigation. While we await DNA confirmation, we hope this development assists with giving Ted’s family some closure after over ten years of wondering where he is. His loved ones have been notified and our thoughts are with them.”

Specific details related to the search and recovery of the human remains will be part of the ongoing court proceedings, according to an RCMP media release.

When RCMP officers went to Geddes’ residence in Baldwinton as part of an unrelated incident in mid-April of 2011, they located his dog dead in the entranceway. The dog’s death was not from natural causes, says RCMP.

After a nearly year-long investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Major Crime Unit, and consultation with Saskatchewan Crown Prosecution, in Feb. 2022 two men who were known to Geddes were charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in relation to the missing persons investigation.

“When Ted could not be located, RCMP officers started a missing person investigation,” said Insp. Josh Graham. “Ted’s disappearance was believed to be suspicious in nature shortly after. Concentrated investigative efforts were renewed in 2021 by the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, which ultimately led to our announcement of charges laid.”

Robert Wesley Pich’s next court appearance is Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. and John Robert Gregoire’s next court appearance is Nov. 8 at 10 a.m., both in North Battleford Provincial Court.