Man charged after shots fired at RCMP officer near Little Red River

On Oct. 26, officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services and North Battleford Crime Reduction Team were conducting proactive patrols in the Prince Albert area.

A Police Dog Services officer located an abandoned car on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band side of Little Red River. The officer observed signs that the car had been stolen and began investigating. While they were investigating, the officer heard a firearm discharge.

The officer took cover and commanded the person responsible to stop firing shots. An individual then told the officer to leave the area. The officer was not physically injured.

Other officers arrived and began investigating. An adult male was located in a nearby residence and arrested. Officers located and seized a firearm and ammunition as part of their investigation.

Donovan Charles, 24, of Pelican Lake First Nation, is charged with discharging a firearm while being reckless, unsafe storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Oct. 28.

Investigation into the abandoned car, which was not connected to this incident, continues.