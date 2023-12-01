Catholic Division introducing new Volunteer Credit for high school students

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is introducing a new credit that will help students who are already assisting the community.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday trustees approved a new Volunteerism Credit for high school students. The elective credit is open to students from Grade 10 to Grade 12.

“Students who are registered in regular programming for a Grade 12 diploma, they would be able to participate in the volunteerism for not-for-profit organizations,” education director Lorel Trumier explained. “They accumulate their time with a pre-approved plan and then get a credit for it.”

The Ministry of Education has approved the credit, which can be used to fill elective requirements for graduation. It recognizes student achievements in areas outside the regular secondary-level program.

Trumier said that in discussing it with the board, they recognized how many students volunteer in the community at places like the Victoria Hospital.

“There’s so many parts where those students are involved … in our community,” she said. “It’s a part of our social justice teaching, and so we’re happy those students will get recognized with credit for it.”

The division will recognize a minimum of 100 hours of volunteer time for not-for-profit organizations and other approved organizations for one or more community service activities. These hours must be completed outside of regular school hours. All volunteerism hours must be completed with permission from a parent and with the Principal endorsing the hours.

Students will be asked to complete a learning plan for Administration that is signed by a parent.

The course name is Volunteerism 30.

One credit may be granted upon successful completion of the elective requirements for graduation.

The credit was approved retroactively to Sept. 2023.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca