Carlton’s Luke Huddlestone commits to University of Regina Men’s Basketball program

After receiving interest from universities across Canada, Luke Huddlestone has made a commitment to continue his academic and basketball career.

Huddlestone has committed to the University of Regina Cougars where he will play for the men’s basketball team and pursue his undergraduate degree in business administration.

“I really like Coach (Steve) Burrows.” Huddlestone said about his commitment. “I really like how he saw me in the future. He saw me becoming a good player in the future. He’ll give me a good path that’ll bring me to the player that I want to be. I really like the university. When I went there, they checked all my boxes.”

Last season, Regina finished with an overall record of 10-10 in Canada West play, before winning their play-in game against the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves 88-74. Regina would fall in the quarterfinal to the eventual Canada West champion Victoria Vikes 88-70.

Huddlestone says he is ready to do all he can to contribute in USPORTS as a true freshman in the fall.

“Physically I’m already there. But just mentally, I need to get to know the team and get comfortable with the guys and comfortable with the coach and then learn the style of play. Once I get that down, I should be able to contribute. Also working on my guarding skills and be a better passer and ball handler. After that, I should be able to be good in USPORTS.”

One of the highlights of Huddlestone’s high school basketball career was playing in HOOPLA 2023 in his Grade 12 year in Prince Albert.

Carlton would finish fourth in the 5A Boys Division of HOOPLA 2023 with Huddlestone posting a team-leading 28 points in the Crusaders final game of the season, an 86-73 to Regina Riffel.

“It was an honor just to play my last game where it started.” Huddlestone said about his HOOPLA 2023 experience. “My friends can come watch me play and I know just playing in CPAC is just the best environment for basketball because we can fit so many people and sit back. Just playing in front of a crowd is the best feeling ever.”

Huddlestone has also previously represented Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ontario.

