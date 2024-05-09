Teachers reject latest offer from Government Trustee Bargaining Committee

Saskatchewan teachers and the provincial bargaining committee will have to head back to the bargaining table after teachers overwhelmingly rejected the latest offer.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) reported 92.2 per cent of eligible members voted on the latest Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) offer on Wednesday and Thursday, with roughly 90 per cent rejecting it.

“The message to the government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association is crystal clear,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in a press release. “Their so-called ‘final offer’ is unacceptable and does a disservice to students and teachers.”

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee has extended an offer to return to the negotiating table on May 13-14. The STF will not immediately recommence sanctions because they expect the government to return to the bargaining table.

Becotte said teachers need a deal that guarantees full and unwavering commitment from the government that lasts beyond the next election cycle. She said anything less is untenable.

“The Government of Saskatchewan and the SSBA must finally take this process and these issues seriously and work with teachers in good faith to address the crisis occurring in publicly funded schools under their watch,” Becotte said. “This vote tells students, families, and our Teachers’ Bargaining Committee that teachers are deeply committed to securing a sustainable future for publicly funded schools and the supports our students desperately need in classrooms.”

The STF announced the voting results at 7:13 p.m. on Thursday. The provincial government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Daily Herald will have an update from the Minister of Education on Friday.

Saskatchewan NPD leader Carla Beck said the voting results were a clear message to the Moe government.

“Teachers, parents, and now even students know Scott Moe doesn’t care about education and are ready to do something about it,” Beck said in a press release. “Our next generation deserves better.



“After decades of broken promises, Saskatchewan teachers are united demanding better from this government.”