Buzz Brass quintet focuses on inspiration during Prince Albert stop on January tour

The Buzz Brass quintet had a more youthful focus when they were last in Prince Albert, but this time they’re returning to classical chamber music.

Buzz Brass previously played in Prince Albert as part of a Canada-wide tour presenting shows in French language schools, and for the French-speaking community. On Thursday, they’re back in Prince Albert performing an evening of chamber music at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre.

Buzz Brass founder and trumpet player Sylvain Lapointe said they’re eager to put on a good show.



“If you want to become a musician, playing in front of people is the goal,” Lapointe said during a phone interview. “Without the audience there is no concert, just rehearsal. It’s like for someone who plays sports. You want the game. You don’t just want to practice, so for us, playing live is our game. Each night is a different game.”

Buzz Brass includes principal trumpet player Frederic Gagnon, horn player Pascal Lafreniere, trombone player Jason De Carufel, and bass trombone player Sylvain Arseneau. The group travels Saskatchewan until the end of January as part of their “Famous Inspirations” tour, where they perform some of chamber music’s most memorable compositions.

The list includes some pieces that have appeared in other popular mediums, like Mickey Mouse or Tom and Jerry cartoons. Lapointe said some listeners don’t even realize they were listening to classical chamber pieces as kids.

“The works themselves have inspired a lot of other musicians, composers, and creators along the way,” he explained. “These kinds of pieces have reached a lot of people without even being labelled as classical music, so we will play a lot of pieces from different composers.”

In addition to those works, Buzz Brass will also perform a few pieces from “Heritage”, their latest album. The album includes three works of four movements each. The group spent roughly one year recording it.

“Those pieces were specifically written for brass, and that’s pretty rare,” he explained. “Most of the composers would or have written strings, piano, violin, or for the voice, or even for woodwind.”

Buzz Brass is also celebrating their 21st anniversary this month. Lapointe said he couldn’t think of any better way to honour the occasion than with a concert.

“We are really happy to still be there and still be playing music,” he said. “I can guarantee (attendees) will have a really great night with us.” Buzz Brass performs at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Thursday, Jan. 18. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.