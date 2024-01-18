Saskatchewan Rivers board supports advocating for National Framework for a School Food Program

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board is supporting a federal bill creating a National Framework for a School Food Program.

The board passed a motion in support of the bill during their regular meeting on Monday. They will send a letter on behalf of the board to Members of Parliament in support of the bill.

Director of education Neil Finch said that it was great that the board supported the concept.

“When you think about how many students need food programs, it is high and so any support we can get with that is going to be valuable,” Finch said.

Board chair Darlene Rowden was sent a letter by trustee Jaimie Smith-Windsor in her role as Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) president. The Canadian School Boards Association shared the template with the SSBA and Smith-Windsor encouraged all boards of education in the province to support the bill.

The Private Members Bill C-322 by Liberal MP Serge Cormier has passed second reading and has been sent to the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills, Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities. The letter provided a template to write letters to Members of Parliament

The advocacy was related to a recent resolution made by the SSBA to advocate for Food Programs both provincially and federally.

The board said in a press release that they fully support the concept of a universal national school food policy because it can help ensure all children have the nourishment they need to learn and grow.

