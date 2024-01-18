Province and feds announce $14.7 million investment for crop research in Saskatchewan.

The Federal and Saskatchewan governments announced a $14.7 million investment to support crop-related research in 2024.

An additional $4.2 million was contributed by industry partners to support this year’s Saskatchewan Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) research projects.

“Investments like these are vitally important to the future of our agriculture sector,” Lawrence MacAulay, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food said. “These research projects will help our farmers adopt more sustainable practices and new methods to counter the effects of drought, diseases and other environmental challenges they face.”

The ADF and the Strategic Research Initiative (SRI) under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) has committed $12.2 million for 56 ADF research projects and $2.5 million to support an SRI project identifying solutions to manage root rot in pea and lentils.

The SRI provides funding to address complex challenges facing the agriculture sector. Through the SRI, Dr. Sabine Banniza at the U of S will accelerate the discovery of root rot solutions for pea and lentil crops in Saskatchewan, the province said in a press release.

This year’s successful ADF projects cover a range of research topics, including enhancing flax abiotic stress tolerance; determining the impact of agronomic products containing calcium on soil conditions, plant growth and greenhouse gas emissions; understanding, mitigating and managing Group 14 resistant kochia; and, developing a wet fractionation process for novel oat protein ingredients.

“The funding supports SPG’s highest priorities in research like root disease, weed management and more. These investments will work to address growers’ top concerns and work to improve profitability and competitiveness.” Saskatchewan Pulse Growers Board Chair, Winston van Staveren, said in a press release.

There is a five year, $3.5 billion investment from federal, provincial and territorial governments that will support Canada’s agri-food sectors. The federal government contributes 60 per cent, while the provinces and territories contribute 40 per cent. The ADF and SRI are supported through Sustainable CAP.

