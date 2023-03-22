Burton Cummings coming back to Prince Albert in June

Canadian music legend Burton Cummings is coming to Prince Albert and the E.A. Rawlinson Centre in June for an Unplugged show with a full band.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday and Marketing and Events Coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk expects them to sell quickly. The show is on Sunday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rawlinson.

“We have had a little pre-sale that has been going on but that’s newsletter people and our preferred customers and one of the bonuses we do for them,” Stelmaschuk said. “We are at 94 (tickets) already gone so if people want tickets they are going to have to get them because they are going to sell, so don’t wait, people. I know P.A. likes to buy tickets at the door, but this one might not work out for you.”

“It’s a great Father’s Day gift, that is kind of what we are going with,” she added.

Stelmaschuk is excited to have Cummings return. He previously came to Prince Albert in 2019 for a solo show and sold out in 2017. Fellow former Guess Who founder Randy Bachmann was also here in October, 2022.

“We hope he will sell out this time because he has got a whole band coming, so that’s amazing,” Stelmaschuk said. “That’s what’s different: he is bringing the whole band. It’s still unplugged, which is a really cool way to hear the music.”

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. The Box Office is open from Monday to Saturday (excluding STAT holidays). Tickets are also available online at earc.ca. For details on this upcoming event, visit www.earc.ca/burton-cummings.

In a release the Rawlinson said few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a dazzling career spanning more than 40 years. His voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. He has amassed more hit records than almost any performer in Canadian history.

As lead singer and songwriter with the Guess Who, Cummings recorded hits “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “Share the Land,” “Hang on to your Life,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” and many more. As a solo artist, he leaves his mark with “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared,” “Dream of a Child,” “You Saved My Soul,” “I Will Play a Rhapsody,” and “Timeless Love,” among many other much-loved tunes.

He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame and Prairie Music Hall of Fame. A six-time Juno Award winner, he has received the Order of Canada, Order of Manitoba and Governor-General’s Performance Arts Award as well as twenty-two SOCAN Awards and several BMI (Broadcast Music Industry) awards for more than one million airplays of his songs.

With the Guess Who, he earned recognition for the first U.S. platinum album by a Canadian artist and, as a solo artist, the first quadruple platinum Canadian-produced album. He is honored to have received, in total, 80 platinum and gold record awards. Recently, the best-selling book The 100 Top Canadian Singles ranked “American Woman” the greatest Canadian single of all time.

