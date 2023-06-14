Beardy’s and Okemasis’ dangerous person alert cancelled after Saskatoon homicide

RCMP have cancelled a dangerous person alert for the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation area following an alleged murder in Saskatoon.

According to a news release, the incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police issued the dangerous person alert because they believed the two suspects had fled to the First Nation area and were armed and dangerous.

A male and female were arrested without incident in a rural area west of Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

The First Nation community is located near Duck Lake.