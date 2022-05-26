Two convenience store armed robberies within several days has the Prince Albert Police Service believing the incidents may be linked.

Officers on patrol responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 2700 Block of 15th Avenue East around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. A man holding a knife entered the store and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets. The suspect is described as wearing a blue and white hat, white shoes, light-coloured bunnyhug and black jacket, and black pants.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call for service involving a robbery at a business in the 1900 Block of Central Avenue. A man threatened staff with a knife while demanding money and lottery tickets. He then fled Eastbound on foot.

The suspect is described as being 5’8” tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a black bunnyhug with a fish skeleton outline on the back, black pants, white Adidas shoes, a blue and white hat and a white medical mask.

No one was injured in either incident.

Due to the potential connection between these two incidents, police are warning the public and businesses to be cautious and stay alert. Staff are recommended to work in pairs and ensure store visibility by keeping the interior and entries well lighted. Report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248