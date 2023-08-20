U13 Royals season ends with cancellation of Western Championship due to wildfires

The growing McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna, British Columbia caused the Prince Albert U13 Royals journey to the 13U AA Western Championship to come to an end with the cancellation of the tournament on Friday.

Royals coach Jason Van Otterloo explained that the team is handling the situation well.

Over the span of the season, the players have done everything that coaches have asked and this continued that tradition.

”They have been so committed to everything. It was heartbreaking,” Van Otterloo said.

”It’s heartbreaking when you tell the first group of parents because you got to talk to the parents first so they can understand how to tell their children and be there if the kids have questions,” he added.

He said that as coaches they know this is an opportunity that does not come around every day.

”And then you got to tell the kids who’ve done all the work that it’s not going to happen and it’s not like it’s going to be delayed and it’s going to happen in a week because that is not in the cards, it’s just opportunity gone. It’s one of the more difficult things I’ve probably ever had to do,” he said.

Van Otterloo said that the week was a different turn of events than what they had planned.

“As a team we flew into Kelowna in various different directions and flights on Thursday. And actually, Thursday was kind of a predecessor to just how crazy things were going to get, because I don’t think any family got into Kelowna smoothly just because some of the smoke from some of the other fires was already in the area,” he said.

He said that one family booked a flight direct from Regina to Kelowna but got to the airport in Regina and the flight was canceled and instead drove from Regina overnight on Thursday so their player could be on the field Friday morning.

“We had a practice Thursday night in Kelowna and I had eight players there instead of 13 because people were still landing and still getting into town,”

Van Otterloo said that he was one of the first flights to arrive and that the flight circled the city for 25 minutes because of the number of planes trying to land because of the smoke.

The team managed to get a practice on Friday morning. The Western Championships in Kelowna had three age groups 13U, 15U, and 18U AA with three diamonds in action. The first set of games on Friday went off without any issues but the second set including the Royals did not.

“We were playing North Delta from the Vancouver area. So they were the B.C. rep. We got four innings into the game. We actually had a protest play going on,” he said.

He explained that because of the protest going on the organizers decided it was an ideal time to suspend the game because of smoke

“What happened in the morning, in the morning games, there was almost no smoke and the wind shifted direction probably at about 10:40, that’s 40 minutes, 50 minutes before our game. And then the smoke came in heavily and it did get really smoky in the city there,” he said.

Along with the suspension of the Royals game, all of the other games were suspended and at 1 p.m. organizers decided to suspend all the afternoon and evening games

“We’re just going to call it now, let’s not go back out and try to cram some games into the smoke because it wasn’t getting any better as far as the smoke was going in the afternoon,” he said.

At the time as a team, they thought the games would just be rescheduled and they still had baseball tournament plans on their mind. At around 4 p.m. on Friday the team received an email from the Western Canadian Baseball Association representative that they would be canceling. This was because with three Kelowna-based teams in the tournament and in the best interest of the city it would be best if there were 12 teams in hotels and trying to keep a tournament going in a city under evacuation orders. They contemplated driving to Vernon but decided against that.

Van Otterloo, who at the time of the interview was in the Calgary Airport, said that the smoke he drove through on Saturday was bad all the way to Sicamous.

“And then actually Friday evening, the road to Vernon was closed because the fire was so close to the airport and so close to the road that there was no road out of town, so to speak. We couldn’t get to Vancouver, couldn’t get to Penticton, couldn’t get to Vernon,” he said.

On Friday the team went bowling and were the only people in the bowling alley. He said some people from the team left early Saturday morning.

“At this point, I think we’ve got everybody out of Kelowna except one family who is actually staying with family from Kelowna,” he said.

“It’s just it is so smoky there and the fires in certain places, it’s so dry that it moves like a grassfire,” Van Otterloo said.

The fire spread from it’s starting point in West Kelowna when embers jumped Okanagan Lake on Thursday.

“Thursday night after practice, we all went to different restaurants and after we came out of the restaurant, I was able to see the West Kelowna fire from our restaurants and it’s on the other side of the lake. And Lake Okanagan is not small, is not small and we thought we had a lake between us and that fire and we didn’t think too much of it,” he said.

When they woke up Friday they heard that the fire had jumped the lake in 15 different spots and started spot fires

“The fire department was just l run ragged trying to keep up with that sort of stuff.

And they have been in drought conditions for months. So it was like a grass fire. It just burned, there was nothing to stop it,” he explained.

Van Otterloo said that he was certain every team trying to get out of Kelowna faced similar challenges to get out because of the closure of the airport.

“It’s closed because they’ve got water bombers flying all over the place and,”

He said that in certain sections of the city, the visibility was so reduced that you could see barely over a block away.

He said that they rented a car and called the agency and said they would drop the car off in Calgary.

”The first half hour of that drive out of Kelowna it was really smokey it was not quite like Fort McMurray apocalyptic fire, but it was eerie,”

He said that there was an eerie orange haze in the Okanagan Valley but it cleared once they got out. Van Otterrloo expected to return to Prince Albert early Sunday morning because he had a late flight booked out of Calgary.

“We had a lot of families with different choices, some people had their own vehicle there. But we do have a few families who have made it all the way back to PA. They drove through the night last night and they’re back in PA now and now we’ve got one family who had already planned on going on a holiday after Kelowna.”

Van Otterloo and other families were in Calgary that they would meet with later on Sunday.

“And then different families are getting on different flights trying to get back to here, depending on what’s available,”

He said that they could have flown out Monday from Calgary but things fell into place with four seats on the Sunday evening flight.

The communication from the tournament was outstanding according to Van Otterloo but losing a chance to play at Westerns was nothing compared to what the people in Kelowna could lose.

“It’s hard to lose the tournament for the boy’s sake. But none of us are losing our houses,” Van Otterloo said.

Van Otterloo explained that one of the coaches from a host Kelowna team had been evacuated and was watching the fire destroy his house through a doorbell camera.

“You hear that story and you go, wow baseball is not quite so important,’” Van Otterloo said.

Van Otterloo explained that the story put everything into perspective.

“That was the hard part of the perspective is, you know like there’s a loss for us temporarily, but there’s some people who lose are losing everything,” he said.