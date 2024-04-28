Prince Albert hosts first Vaisakhi Mela to recognize Sikh festival

For the first time, a significant festival for Sikh culture was celebrated in Prince Albert.

Vaisakhi Mela was celebrated on Friday at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

Hundreds of people from around the province were in attendance for the event.

Vaisakhi is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and parts of Northern India and is traditionally marked on April 14.

According to Hargun Singh of Akaal Entertainment, who hosted the event, it marks a change of season and the beginning of new crops and turns the calendar on another year.

“So it’s a kind of new year for our Sikh community and one for the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. He invented a new culture called Khalsa for us and it’s a kind of a change of a season in our province, Punjab,” Singh said.

They hope that this event is the first of many to celebrate Vaisakhi.

“We’ll try to continue that we’re going to celebrate Vaisakhi every year in Prince Albert. So everyone in Prince Albert knows what Vasaihki means,” Singh said.

He explained that at this time they changed the crops over to rice.

As well, Vaisakhi also observes many significant events in the history of Sikhism including the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism in 1699. Gobind Singh was the last human guru of the Sikh faith as he passed on the religion’s teachings to the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh scriptures.

”It’s a really big festival for the community, and in Canada, all of April is considered a Sikh Heritage Month by the Government of Canada. They celebrate it everywhere like in Vancouver and Toronto, big cities. So this is the first time we are celebrating in Saskatchewan and a small city Prince Albert,” Singh said,

Singh said that they expected people from all over Saskatchewan to attend.

“So we have already got people from Saskatoon, Regina, Meadow Lake, Melfort, everywhere,” Singh said.

He explained that the Sikh community is growing and this allows them all to meet under one roof.

“So that’s a good thing that we interact with everyone,” Singh said.

The event opened with greetings from Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne, Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross and Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier.

They then presented plaques to the numerous sponsors of the event.

The event opened with a traditional dance performance before the main act,

Singh said they were also excited to have Indian pop music start Prabh Gill perform.

He explained that an event like this also bee

“So it’s a kind of good boon for businesses as well, like people coming from all over the province they’re going to spend money here, right? They going to eat food, even though I see the catering from Salt and Pepper and how people are enjoying their food so as a kind of boon to their business as well.

“we’re contributing to the economy,”

Singh said as far as future events go they had no solid plans.

“It is all because of sponsors like all the businesses from Prince Albert and Saskatoon and Regina sponsors,” he said.

Hargun Singh and partner Parmaveer Singh of Akaal Entertainment hosted similar events under their old company name including Diwali Mela, the Hindu festival of lights. The company has changed names because it has officially registered as a company.

“So in future, we’re going to do more events. So that’s what we need to do,” he added.