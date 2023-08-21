City of Prince Albert launching new recreation website ahead of fall registration

Registering for recreation activities will soon look a little bit different.

The City of Prince Albert is working on a new website, called Xplor Recreation, for registration for activities like swimming lessons, art and fitness classes. It will launch on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“We ask that the public be patient with us as we go live and begin opening registration dates in September,” said recreation coordinator Lauren Haubrich.

“We are joining other municipalities who use this website, so some users may find it familiar. Xplor Recreation will provide a user-friendly online interface that allows users to register for activities and manage individual and/or family accounts.”

Those wanting to register are encouraged to create a new account now at citypa.ca/register. Old accounts from the previous website will not be migrated over.

According to the city, the new website will have a more simplified sign-on, make it easier to search, be mobile friendly and include calendar reminders.

Fall registration dates have been moved in September because of the new website.