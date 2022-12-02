Two men charged for possession of stolen property following investigation by Proactive Policing Unit

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Patrol section and Proactive Policing Unit (PPU) worked together to review crime trends and identify suspects in multiple recent reports involving property crime.

Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, police located multiple stolen items in connection to several recent incidents and have arrested and charged two men with multiple offences.

On Nov. 23, investigation led police to a property in the Unit Block of 26th Street East where a stolen utility trailer, a 2022 Polaris Snowmobile, and an orange fuel tank were located. Stevie Ray Bannerman, 31, is facing three charges of possession of stolen property in relation to this investigation.

On Nov. 24, police arrested Tyson Tobey in connection with an investigation into reports involving a stolen vehicle and a stolen snowblower. Tobey, 27, is facing charges of two counts of breach of probation, one count breach of release order, two counts of possession of stolen property and one count flight from police.

According to a media release, the Proactive Policing Unit works in collaboration with other enforcement units to address crime trends and target property crime, gang activity, and violence in the community.