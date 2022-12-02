Police presence expected as investigation into serious assault continues

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a report of a serious assault that occurred at a residence in the 500 Block of 5th Avenue East early Friday morning.

Officers remain at the scene of the residence and the public can expect to see officers in the area for the remainder of the day and possibly into the weekend, according to a media release from PAPS.

Police are asking for the public’s help in collecting video and/or surveillance images from between approximately 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning.

No other details are available at this time. The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.