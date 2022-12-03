Carlton to host first in-person Christmas Concert since 2019 next week

For the first time since 2019 the Carlton Comprehensive Public High School Band will host an in-person Christmas Concert.

The annual Carlton Christmas Concert returns on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Carlton Cafetorium. Band leader Brenda Bernath said it’s great to be back in front of a live audience after COVID-19 forced the band to go virtual for 2020 and 2021.

“We created virtual concerts which we shared on our school social media,” Bernath said.

“We also reached out to our local seniors’ homes and shared the concerts with them so that the residents had a bit of a Christmas celebration, especially when they were so isolated in the first year of the pandemic.

“We hope to share our concert with them once again this year.”

Carlton works on a block system, meaning band members just started playing together at the beginning of November. Bernath said she’s happy with the progress they’ve made in a short amount of time.

“We always start band class with the handing out of folders, books, instruments, and music; and so my students have really only been rehearsing for about the last four weeks,” she explained. “I could not be more proud of them.”

Band members have had to put in a lot of practice in a short amount of time to prepare for Tuesday’s concert. Bernath said they’re excited to be able to return to live performances.

“Music has always been a great way of connecting people, and we look forward to providing a little Christmas cheer as we lead up to the holiday,” she said.

The Concert Band will perform an array of Christmas music. The list includes traditional Christmas carols, time tested holiday favourites, and newer contemporary music.

“We often hear that music is a gift,” Bernath said. “It is a gift that one can possess through their own talents and skills, but it is also a gift that we can share with others through performance. We could not be happier to share the gift of music with our relatives, friends and community members on Tuesday, Dec. 6.”

People may access any of their recordings on the Carlton YouTube channel and/or Facebook page. Tickets to attend the concert are $5 for adults. Children are free.

