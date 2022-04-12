Two arrested following several assaults on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Two people have been arrested following reports of three separate assaults that occurred on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation last week.

Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP received reports of several assaults on the community around 11:45 p.m. on April 6th.

Investigation determined a male assaulted two individuals in separate incidents, one individual suffered from non-life threatening injuries while the other was not injured.

Further investigation determined that a female sprayed bear mace at a third individual.

Police located the man and woman at a residence on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Despite requests from the responding officers, the suspects would not exit the house. With the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, they were both arrested without incident.

During a subsequent search warrant of the property, bear mace, a BB gun, and an imitation assault rifle were seized.

22 year old Xavier Smith of Montreal Lake has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of administering a noxious thing, and one count possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Xavier Smith will next appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 13th.

19 year old Natash Fontaine of Prince Albert was also charged in relation to this incident. She is facing one count possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count administering a noxious thing.

Natash Fontaine will next appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 12th.