Police update on Warman collision that left one dead and two injured

Further police investigation into a collision that occurred by Warman on April 9th has revealed more details.

The ongoing investigation, led by Warman RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, has determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driving erratically southbound on Highway #12 collided with a Northbound Toyota SUV.

The RCMP officer attempted to stop the Jeep with their emergency lights engaged, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle that was driving at a high rate of speed.

The Jeep was driving on the wrong side of the highway when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Toyota was a 30 year old pregnant woman who was reported deceased at the scene. Her passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition or identity.

The investigation is complex and ongoing. No charges have been laid and no further details have been provided at this time.