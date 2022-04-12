Broadway North summer musical returns to Rawlinson with ‘Rock of Ages’

After a three-year hiatus, the Broadway North Theatre Company summer musical is back on the E.A. Rawlinson Centre schedule.

Broadway North will perform ‘Rock of Ages’, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical featuring big bands, big guitar solos, and even bigger hair. Auditions begin on April 22, with opening night scheduled for Aug. 18.

E.A. Rawlinson events and marketing coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said it’s exciting to have a Broadway North musical back on the event schedule.

“It’s nice to get any kind of semblance of normal back,” Stelmaschuk said with a laugh. “It’s an exciting show, and I think for audiences, it’s going to be a really, really fun time. It’s funny, and it will be a lot of fun for people who love that genre of music.”

‘Rock of Ages’ features the music of Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, and Bon Jovi, among others, all arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp.

This summer’s performance will be the first Broadway North musical since ‘Mamma Mia’ in 2019. The theatre company took the stage for a production of ‘Clue’ last year.

“It’s a jukebox musical, so there are a bunch of established songs and they take chunks of them and kind of weave a story using the songs,” Stelmaschuk explained. “It’s not high art, but it’s going to be a riot.”

Roxanne Dicke will direct ‘Rock of Ages’, with Mike and Karen Langlois on board as music directors and Stephanie Lokinger overseeing choreography. The group needs performers to fill 14 specific character roles, plus a number of ensemble roles.

Auditions involve performing a one minute contemporary monologue prepared ahead of time, and singing a classic rock song from the late ‘70s or early ‘80s. Those auditioning must also be available for a group dance portion.

Stelmaschuk said they’re looking for singers, dancers, and actors, but emphasized no previous experience was required.

“We just want it to be a really fun process from audition right through to the performance of the show,” she explained. “No stress, no pressure. It’s a fun thing for someone who has never done a show before.

“It really is a no pressure situation. If you want to come out and be a part of something really fun this summer, the summer musical is one of the most entertaining things you can do for performing arts in Prince Albert.”

Anyone who wants to audition can book an individual time slot at the E.A. Rawlinson website.