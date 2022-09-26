Toronto man wanted for first degree murder arrested in Prince Albert

Investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) have arrested a man wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder and attempted murder.

Mohamed Hassan, 22, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday outside a residence in Prince Albert in the 1400 Block of 28th Street East in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. Officers located and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, just over 120 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, two cell phones, and more than $12,000 in cash.

Hassan is facing drug and weapons charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and obstruction of a peace officer.

He made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Monday morning.

Hassan is wanted by the TPS in connection with an April 2021 shooting incident in Toronto that left one man dead. In July of this year, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of Hassan.

Following his arrest in Prince Albert, arrangements are currently being made to transport Hassan to Toronto on the outstanding warrant.

A 49-year-old woman was also arrested on Thursday in connection with the CRT investigation. Koren Mercredi of Prince Albert is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.