Carlton Crusaders football shut out Walter Murray 28-0 Friday evening

The Carlton Crusaders notched their second straight victory of the high school football season with a 28-0 victory over the Walter Murray Marauders on Friday night at Max Clunie Field.

Crusaders’ head coach Lindsay Strachan was happy with the performance, but said they can always improve.

“There is always a couple things to clean up, right, and we are always learning the lessons we need to learn,” Strachan said. “We will get into (the) film and we will be better next week, but overall we had a really solid performance. Our defense was really sound.

“We gave up some yards at times, but we closed the door when we needed to and offensively we were solid with a couple of things to clean up too, but we will.”

Strachan was pleased to see his defence get the shutout. Carlton surrendered 199 total yards in offence to Walter Murray, but prevented the visitors from hitting the endzone.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Carlton Crusaders’ running back Scott Adamko was stopped just short of the goal line during the Carlton Crusaders 28-0 victory over the Walter Murray Marauders on Friday evening at Max Clunie field.

“It’s bend but don’t break right,” Strachan said. “We can give up yards as long as we aren’t giving up points. I though the defense did a good job and we got to the football and made some big plays and big tackles when we needed to.”

Tristan O’Connell opened the scoring for Carlton in the first quarter on a 41-yard pass reception, then added another touchdown in the third quarter on an eight-yard pass completion.

Scott Adamko scored the other touchdown for Carlton in the second quarter on a three yard rush, and led the Crusaders with 49 yards on seven carries. Carlton produced 303 yards of total offence.

Adamko said the squad made a few mistakes they’ll want to clean up before next week, but he was pleased with the win.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We work all week for that type of stuff, and that really makes all of the hard work pay off.”

Gage Proedahl added a field goal for Carlton in the fourth quarter. The remainder of the team’s scoring came on two safeties in the second half.

The game ended with a missed field goal by Walter Murray with backups on the field for the drive.

The Crusaders are facing a tough test with their next opponent, the undefeated St. Joseph Guardians. The Guardians have 104 points for and 13 points against entering this Friday’s contest.

“We have got a tough test coming up here next week,” Strachan said. “St Joseph they are a good football team, so we are excited to get prepped up and see where we stack up next week.”

Adamko said preparation will be essential if Carlton wants to maintain their own undefeated streak.

“We have just got to work hard in practice and do what we are supposed to do, do our jobs,” he said.

St. Joseph is in first place with a record of 2-0 and are coming off a 60-13 win over Bethlehem on Sept. 23. The Holy Cross Crusaders are in second place with a record of 2-0.

The Crusaders are 2-0 overall with their victory in the Canadian Tire Classic.

Carlton and St. Joseph meet at Max Clunie Field on 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

