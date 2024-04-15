Tisdale RCMP looking to locate missing man

The Tisdale RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 44-year-old Dueran Gott of Tisdale.

He was last seen in Nipawin the evening of April 11around 7:00 p.m. in Tisdale. He may be driving a Ford Explorer (license plate not available). He may be in the Melfort, Tisdale or Nipawin areas, but this is not confirmed.

Gott is described as being 5’7’ tall, 180 pounds with black hair and hazel coloured eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeved shirt, a red Jordan brand hat, black runners and jeans.

RCMP Photo Dueran Gott

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dueran Gott, please call 911 in an emergency or 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.