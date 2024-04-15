Turcotte humbled to be named Business Leader of the Year

Marianne Turcotte of Beau “Lac” Funeral Home was surprised to be selected as the Business Leader of the Year at the 2023 Samuel McLeod Business Awards on Friday night at Plaza 99.

She beat out Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett and Shelley LeMoal of E.T. Flooring and Design to take home the honour.

“I’m so incredibly humbled to be even just nominated in this category. There are so many deserving people who have been part of the Chamber and the Business Leader of the Year. So I’m extremely proud to sit at the table with them,” Turcotte said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Shauna Ives accepted a Star Blanket on behalf of the late Trevor Ives for the Legacy Award at the Samuel McLeod Business Awards on Friday at Plaza 88.

She brought the founder of Beau “Lac” with her on stage to accept the honour on Friday evening.

“Delores Beaulac, who started the Funeral Home in Spiritwood in 94. So Dolores had a vision to offer exceptional service at a fair price to everybody in her community and in 2003 I was fortunate enough to join ownership and our Funeral Home is owned by myself and another couple. And so we’re so extremely proud to be privately owned,” Turcotte said.

Beau “Lac” Funeral Home purchased their current Spiritwood location in 1998,n 2002,

Edward and Brenda Beaulac purchased Beau “Lac” Funeral Home, the Shellbrook location of Beau ‘Lac” Funeral Home Ltd. was opened in the spring of 2007.

Marianne and Travis Turcotte joined the Beaulac’s in ownership of the company in 2013 and opened the Prince Albert location of Beau “Lac” Funeral Home.

She was shocked by the honoured.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I’m honestly speechless,” she said.

She said that the biggest surprise was winning over LeMoal and Barnett.

” I honestly didn’t think that we were going to be honoured with that, but we have a fantastic team and so without fail, I’m really grateful for all of them,” she said.

During her speech, she acknowledged the community Beau “Lac” serves.

Turcotte said that one reason for the business’s success is local ownership.

“I think that it’s essential and I’m extremely honoured to see the support that people offer to myself and our Funeral Home knowing that we are locally owned,” she said.

Before the presentation of the first award of the evening to Turcotte the Legacy Award was presented posthumously to Trevor Ives, who spent 25 years as the CEO of Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies, helping them develop a diverse portfolio of local businesses before passing away in 2023.

Ives story was told by Diane Ethier of award sponsor Scotiabank.

Ives wife Shauna Ives was presented a Star Blanket as has been the ritual since 2006 according to Richard Ahenakew who emceed that presentation.