One double winner at 2023 Samuel McLeod Business Awards

The only two-time winner at the 2023 Samuel McLeod Business Awards was humbled by winning both the Business of the Year and the Community Involvement Awards.

River Park Funeral Home, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens and Gray’s took home both awards in the ceremony at Plaza 88 on Friday night.

Funeral Director Lisa Bos-Atchison was not expecting to win Business of the Year over Diamond North Credit Union and Lake Country Co-op.

“We were very surprised to win the Business of the Year, there were some really great candidates and those that we have worked closely with, so it’s a surprise and an honour to be considered, let alone to win,” Bos-Atchison said.

The first win of the evening came earlier in the evening with the Community Involvement Award over Aurora Chiropractic, Massage Therapy and Health Centre, Beau “Lac” Funeral Home and Crematorium.

“We were nominated for that last year. So not only is it a surprise for us, but it’s very humbling and it’s a huge honour to be recognized in that way,”

The trio of funeral homes is involved in giving back through events like community barbecues and other ways. She explained that being involved in the community means something to them/

“It’s really important to us to be able to give back to the community that we’re proud to be a part of. It’s really important that we are able to celebrate all of life’s milestones and assist people not only at their time of need but through all the good times as well, so it’s a way to give back and a way to enrich the lives of our community,” she said.

Although there were several businesses nominated in more than one category, River Park Funeral Home, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens and Gray’s was the only nominee to win two awards

“Again it’s really humbling to be able to be recognized for what we’ve done. We have worked really hard. We’ve got a great team that puts a lot of effort in and it’s not really about the athletes so much when we’re doing it. But to have that recognition is hugely humbling and a big honour,” Bos-Atchison said.

A Delicate Pedals Event Planning, Rentals and Dresses was nominated in two categories and took home the Micro Enterprise of the Year Award.

Aiden Edwards of JamFam took home the Young Entrepreneur of the Year over Aaron LeMoal-E.T Flooring and Design as well as Tia Furstenberg and Kayanna Wirtz of Lemon Yellow Art Studio.

Shelley LeMoal of E.T. Flooring and Design was also nominated for Business Leader of the Year.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Lisa Bos-Atchison accepts the Business of the Year Award at the 2023 Samuel McLeod Business Awards at Plaza 88 on Friday night.

The Rose Garden Hospice was named Non-Profit of the Year over nominees S.H.A.R.E. and Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services. The Hospice opened in October 2023.

She thanked the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce for the recognition.

“I would just again thank the Chamber of Commerce. I would thank all of our team and staff and the Community that believes in us that we’re proud to be a part of,” Bos-Atchison said.

A complete list of award winners is below.

2023 Samuel McLeod Business Awards (nominees in brackets):

Business Leader of the Year: Marianne Turcotte – Beau “Lac” Funeral Home and Crematorium (Shelley LeMoal – E.T. Flooring and Design, Cody Barnett-Boreal Healthcare Foundation)

Business Transformation Award: WillowGrove Pharmacy (Lake Country Co-op, Delicate Pedals Event Planning, Rentals and Dresses)

Community Involvement Award: River Park Funeral Home, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens and Gray’s (Aurora Chiropractic, Massage Therapy and Health Centre, Beau “Lac” Funeral Home and Crematorium)

Customer Service Award: Diamond North Credit Union (Aspen Films, Fresh Air Experience)

Diversity in the Workplace Award: Mont St. Joseph Home (Community Service Centre)

Indigenous Business of the Year: Tipi Fuel and Convenience (Kiyam Clothing Wear)

Marketing Award: Capstone Community Marketing (Heart and Home Community Specialists, Lakeland Hyundai)

Best New Venture: Fresh Air Experience Bike and Board Shop (The Elim Cafe)

Non-Profit of the Year: Rose Garden Hospice Association (S.H.A.R.E, Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Service)

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Aiden Edwards-JamFam (Aaron LeMoal-E.T Flooring and Design Tia Furstenberg and Kayanna Wirtz – Lemon Yellow Art Studio)

Micro Enterprise of the Year: A Delicate Pedals Event Planning, Rentals and Dresses (Heart and Home Community Specialists, The Elim Cafe)

Business of the Year: River Park Funeral Home, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens and Gray’s (Lake Country Co-op, Diamond North Credit Union)