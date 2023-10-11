TidBits: Hardlotte re-elected as Grand Chief, memorial for Earl Cook, Halloween safety

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, a Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) member, was re-elected as Grand Chief on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

First elected in 2017, Hardlotte served two three-year terms and is now entering his third term as Grand Chief.

He served for many years as LLRIB Councillor for Stanley Mission, before vying for the position of PAGC Grand Chief.

Earl Cook

A memorial for Earl Cook, of Cumberland House, who served in many capacities as a Metis Nation Saskatchewan regional leader, an educator and in Health Care, along with the Kikinahk Friendship Centre.

The Memorial was held on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Kikinahk Friendship Centre. We will have more about Earl Cook in the next edition of the Northern Advocate.

Halloween Safety

October 31 is the night of ghosts, goblins and all manner of creatures making their rounds in the community.

It’s a night of fun, tricks and treats!

Let’s also make it a safe one for everyone, particularly children.

Here’s some tips:

Costumes are so central to the celebrations. A note that costumes with baggy sleeves, oversized, with flowing skirts and capes, wings, tulle for example can be hazardous around fires, particularly if they are made of nylon or heavyweight polyester. Watching for flame resistant materials when choosing costumes is recommended. But, it’s important to note that all flame-resistant materials does not mean fire-proof.

Ensure costumes fit will to avoid accidents.

Brightly coloured costumes, which have some reflection tape added, can be seen clearly by motorists is also recommended.

Makeup is recommended as a preference to masks, which can interfere with children’s vision. Doing some testing to see no sensitivity or allergic reaction to the makeup/face paint.

Using contact lenses to change eye colour or alter the effects could cause injury to children’s eyes.

With darker evenings returning by Halloween, make sure children have a flashlight each and encourage them to keep to well-lit areas, sticking to homes that have their lights on, as they go around trick or treating.

Teach them to be extra careful crossing the street, which can be more dangerous because of large numbers of children and more vehicles on the street.

Tips for motorists:

Keep your phones off while moving your vehicle to avoid distracted driving, use your headlights. Even going at early hours when it’s not completely dark, drivers can benefit from using headlights. Turn on hazard lights when stopping temporarily.

Keep music/radio’s very low making it easier to hear pedestrians.

Slow down, you should travel at speeds lower than the speed limits, which allows extra stopping time.

Scan for trick or treaters constantly and avoid passing stopped vehicles as children may be getting out or in from the vehicle.

Always yield to pedestrians, don’t assume children see you as they are all excited and interested in what’s in their bags and getting to the next place.

And Please drive sober. Engage a designated driver if you plan on consuming alcohol.

Preparation can lead to more fun on the trick or treating trail in the long run.

Happy Halloween!!!