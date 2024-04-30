Predators sweep Weyburn to kick off PGLL schedule

The Prince Albert Predators picked up a pair of wins to start the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) downing the Weyburn Razorbacks 20-4 in both games of a doubleheader Saturday at the Kinsmen Arena.

“I’m very happy with it.” Predator head coach Lucas Wells says. “I think we performed well, still a lot of things to work on. Obviously, we came out the gate slower. The best thing that happened to us was Weyburn scoring first in both games, it kind of woke our guys up a little bit. All in all a good week and there’s not really much you can nitpick when you win 20-4 in two games against the same team.”

In the first game, the Razorbacks would strike first with a short handed tally from Landon Redman, but the Predators would take over from there outsourcing Weyburn 6-2 in the opening frame.

Offensively, the Predators were led by Matthew Cudmore who led the charge with nine points (2 goals, seven assists). Rookie Ryley Prediger and Brayden Rieger both contributed six goals to the winning effort for Prince Albert.

Reigning PGLL defensive player of the year Mason Hawkes made 27 saves on 31 shots to pick up his first win of the season.

For Weyburn, Ryder Hignett recorded two goals.. Kaylee Perry made 32 saves on 46 shots before being relieved by Kalib Roy who made 10 saves on 16 shots.

The nightcap of the doubleheader saw more of the same as Weyburn would score first, but the Predators would pull away as the game went on.

Prince Albert would outscore the Razorbacks 13-1 in the second and third periods.

Talon Sandry and Braden Shewchuck led the charge offensively for Prince Albert with seven points each. Hawkes made 19 saves in net to earn his second win of the day.

Hignett and Borschowa had two points each for Weyburn to lead the Raozrbacks offensively. Perry would make 21 saves on 33 shots before being relieved for Roy who made 16 saves on 24 shots.

The Predators return to action next weekend as they travel to Regina for a pair of games against the Barracuda.

