TidBits from the North

Stories of the North

Saskatoon-based production company, Campfire Stories, announced its series, Stories of the North, is renewed for a second season by Citytv Saskatchewan. Production is set to begin in August.

A children’s educational program, the series, features moshom (Morris Cook), and his granddaughters, natanis and sekwan, played by Claire Walker and Mya Hoskins-Fiddler, and is set in moshum’s cabin, where he tells them stories as a way of teaching them about their culture and language.

“Season 1 was a finalist in the Children’s category of the 2023 Yorkton Film Festival and is nominated for KIDS FIRST Film Festival in Santa Fe,” quoted from a Campfire Stories news release.

Mining days at Cluff Lake ended

ORANO Canada announced the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s (CNSC) decision to approve. “ORANO’s application to revoke the Club Lake Project’s mine and mill operating licence to allow for the site to be transferred to the Province of Saskatchewan under its Institutional Control Program,” in a news release dated May 11, 2023.

More than 62 million pounds of uranium concentrate was produced at Cluff Lake during its operative years from 1979 to 2002.

Club Lake consisted of two underground mines, four open pit mines, a tailings management facility, a mill and other support facilities; “it was fully decommissioned with open access to the public since 2013,” quoted from the news release.

LLRIB Challenge

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) sponsored a nutrition and fitness program in La Ronge which began May 8.

The initiative involved tips on nutrition and the importance of nutrition in fitness, along with workouts. Close to 500 participants signed up for the mostly online program, which is open to anyone in the three communities, the Northern Village of Air Ronge, Town of La Ronge and LLRIB.

There were some group fitness workouts and a Facebook page was set up for participants to share their progress, or challenges, and get support from other participants. The Challenge also involved opportunities to use an app with much information on nutrition and fitness free for one year, win prizes, including runners, and, most recently, shirts.

A group of participants gathered at the JRMCC on Friday, July 25, to receive their t-shirts and for a group workout.

Ice Wolves return to the ice

The La Ronge Ice Wolves announced their annual Hockey School set for Aug. 28 to 31. Information and registration is available online at www.icewolves.ca

The Ice Wolves season opener is slated for Sat. Sept. 9 when they host the Flin Flon Junior Bombers at 7:30 p.m. at the Mel Hegland.

Canadian Challenge 2024 registrations open

The Canadian Challenge Dog Sled Race preparations are underway. As of August 1 mushers can register for the annual event. As of Aug. 7, eight dog teams were registered along with 11 eight-dog and one six-dog team.

Teams registered between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30 will receive “Early Bird” recognition and fees will increase after Dec. 1.

The 10-dog race will in Missinipe on Tues. Feb. 20, while the 8-dog race will start at midday Thursday, Feb. 22 from Patterson Park in La Ronge. The six-dog race will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 from Patterson Park in La Ronge. The finish line for all races will be in Missinipe.

Traffic hazards

With concerns around speed, tailgating, passing on double lines and hills and more on our northern highways, the Northern Advocate will offer some insights into safer driving practices in the coming months.

30th Annual Stanley Mission Traditional Healing Cultural Camp

The Stanley Mission Traditional Healing Cultural Camp will be held at the Cultural Grounds Aug. 24 to 27. Watch for the sign on the way into Stanley Mission. Come for a day or come to stay. There will be: Morning Pipe Ceremonies; Traditional Teachings; Daily Sweatlodge Ceremonies; Medicine People; Traditional Healing services; and Traditional food. For information call: Asa Ballantyne at 1-306-635-8011.