Fair weather for the Fair

One fairgoer noted, the Elks finally held their annual Fair, on the right days because it was perfect weather – sunshine and clear nights.
Crowds gathered to enjoy the many aspects of the Annual Elk’s Fair, held Aug. 21 to 23, offered a variety of food, rides for everyone from the smallest to the oldest, games of chance, entertainment, ball competitions, bingo, something for everyone.
And then there was the visiting with friends and neighbours one hadn’t seen for some time.
Darryl, originally from Big River, now living in Saskatoon, brought the night alive with his music on the first night. It’s a highlight of the summer season for many.
Jude and Franie Ratt organized a Talent Show in conjunction with the Fair, which ran for two days and involved celebrating the musical talent from the area. For the first time a dancer placed in the top three winners.
The Elk’s Fair attracts a large crowd, not just from the local neighbours, but folks from communities farther north.
Judging from the expanded parking lot, full to the brim. And, there was bus service from the three communities as well.
The Elk’s Fair brought sunshine in more ways than one to a community stressing with smoke and wildfire issues.