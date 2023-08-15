Fair weather for the Fair

One fairgoer noted, the Elks finally held their annual Fair, on the right days because it was perfect weather – sunshine and clear nights.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the many aspects of the Annual Elk’s Fair, held Aug. 21 to 23, offered a variety of food, rides for everyone from the smallest to the oldest, games of chance, entertainment, ball competitions, bingo, something for everyone.

And then there was the visiting with friends and neighbours one hadn’t seen for some time.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. For the first time in the history of the Fair’s Talent show, a dancer placed in the final winners list.

Darryl, originally from Big River, now living in Saskatoon, brought the night alive with his music on the first night. It’s a highlight of the summer season for many.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. A highlight of the Fair, an evening of lively toe-tapping music by Darryl.

Jude and Franie Ratt organized a Talent Show in conjunction with the Fair, which ran for two days and involved celebrating the musical talent from the area. For the first time a dancer placed in the top three winners.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Although there was a wide variety of food options available throughout the Fair days, Elephant Ears are always a favourite.

The Elk’s Fair attracts a large crowd, not just from the local neighbours, but folks from communities farther north.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. The midway offers rides, games of chance, food, and some scary bits to boot.

Judging from the expanded parking lot, full to the brim. And, there was bus service from the three communities as well.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. A perennial at the Fair, children and rides.

The Elk’s Fair brought sunshine in more ways than one to a community stressing with smoke and wildfire issues.