Third person charged in death of woman found by field house in PA

A third person has been charged in the death of Taya Sinclair.

Sinclair’s body was found burnt on Mar. 15, 2022 south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert. She was 24 years old.

Police arrested 55-year-old Michael Smillie at a home in Saskatoon on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier this year, police charged Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson with first-degree murder and Chelsey Crowe with manslaughter in connection to Sinclair’s death.

Police continue to investigate.