Prince Albert woman charged with murder of Taya Sinclair

A 25-year-old woman from Prince Albert was arrested by members from the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division on Jan. 3 in connection with the death of Taya Sinclair.

Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson is charged with First Degree Murder.

Police say the accused was arrested while in custody on other, unrelated matters and appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday morning. She is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats involving a second victim.

On March 15, 2022, Taya Sinclair’s body was discovered burnt in an area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House. She was previously reported missing to Saskatoon police on March 14.

Police continue to investigate.