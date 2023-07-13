FSIN says Saul Laliberte’s death shows injustice of Indigenous people

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says Saul Laliberte’s death was an example of systemic racism.

On Wednesday, Prince Albert police announced criminal charges against a 21-year member in relation to Laliberte’s death in the detention cells. The officer is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the neccessities of life.

“There is no room for any public institution that risks managing the safety of any person,” reads a news release.

“Public institutions bearing the responsibility to protect any person, including the health and safety of vulnerable people in custody, must ensure everything possible is done to provide the well-being of people in their care.”

The FSIN said it’s supporting Laliberte’s mother, Amelia Bloomfield, as she seeks justice in her son’s death. The FSIN and Laliberte’s family are hosting a news conference in Saskatoon next week.

It said the appointment of Nogier was an act of acknowledgment to its concerns. However, the continued deaths of Indigenous people in police custody show a significant need for change.

“Public trust cannot be maintained when it has officially eroded.”